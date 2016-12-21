Child sex assault suspect sentenced Wednesday, December 21
STEVENS POINT, WI A Stevens Point man will spend 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting two underage girls. 43-year-old Israel Nunez was sentenced yesterday in Portage County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stevens Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats next at Crossroads Commons (Sep '07)
|Nov '16
|ImRiGhTyOuRwRoNg2016
|15
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|Stevens Point man works to decriminalize marijuana
|Oct '16
|tim
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Lullabye Furniture Factory (Sep '08)
|Aug '16
|Jkjrg416
|134
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stevens Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC