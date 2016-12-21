Boyfriend charged with child abuse Tuesday, December 20

STEVENS POINT, WI An Amherst man accused of shaking or hitting a baby so hard that it caused bleeding in the brain was ordered to stand trial after a court appearence on Monday. 25-year-old Matthew Huettl is charged with two felonies - first-degree reckless injury and physical abuse of a child - as a repeat criminal in incidents in September involving a four-month-old baby boy, the criminal complaint said.

