Picnic July 15 to honor Vietnam veterans
Barry Bardone, adjutant for the Jefferson County Veterans Association, recently presented to the Steubenville Vietnam Veterans Support Group the JCVA annual picnic program to be held July 15. JCVA was found by several Korean War veterans in 1995 and has grown to 86 members representing all military serving from World War II to the present.
