Edison names new assistant principal

Edison names new assistant principal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: The Review

A new assistant principal will be on duty at Edison High School after Joshua Leasure was named to the post last week. The Edison Local Board of Education selected Leasure for the job at the June 29 session following the resignation of Caleb Crowl, who held the position for the past two years and is moving on to a similar post in Carrollton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Jul 6 Tyler 55
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Jul 5 Shyboy 106
News Pair Accused of Stealing Copper Wire (Aug '07) Jun 25 WhistleBlower 2
Stephen Repella Jun 24 Question 1
Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15) May '17 xinyuxingyuan 2
Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!! May '17 beachbound 1
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC