Edison names new assistant principal
A new assistant principal will be on duty at Edison High School after Joshua Leasure was named to the post last week. The Edison Local Board of Education selected Leasure for the job at the June 29 session following the resignation of Caleb Crowl, who held the position for the past two years and is moving on to a similar post in Carrollton.
