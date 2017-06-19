Six arrested in Jefferson County pros...

Six arrested in Jefferson County prostitution sting

Thursday Jun 15

Two women and four men were arrested Tuesday and charged with soliciting prostitution during a sting operation conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

