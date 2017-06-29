Scholarship established

Scholarship established

In recognition of Eastern Gateway Community College's 50 years of education and service to the local community, the EGCC Foundation has established the Fifty by Fifty Campaign to provide 50 new $5,000 named scholarships to local students by the college's 50th anniversary in the fall of 2018.

