Police reports
Cited: Amber N. Bell, 31, 165 Rex Ave., Wintersville, speeding; Shawn P. Ryan, 46, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steubenville, driving while suspended; and Korry Woods, 25, 325 Smithfield St., failure to signal, no seat belt and improper display.
