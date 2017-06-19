Parting shots from Steubenville Area Relay for Life
SCHOOLSa SHONORED - Twenty-three Jefferson County schools held mini-relay events to raise money for the Steubenville Area Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, generating a grand total of $55,713.11 - the highest total yet - through the fundraiser idea championed years ago by now retired Edison Local School District educators Connie Crawford and ... (more)
|Pair Accused of Stealing Copper Wire (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|WhistleBlower
|2
|Stephen Repella
|Sat
|Question
|1
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jun 22
|SteubenvilleSUCKS
|100
|Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15)
|May '17
|xinyuxingyuan
|2
|Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!!
|May '17
|beachbound
|1
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|May '17
|studebaker
|54
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
