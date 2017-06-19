Parting shots from Steubenville Area ...

Parting shots from Steubenville Area Relay for Life

SCHOOLSa SHONORED - Twenty-three Jefferson County schools held mini-relay events to raise money for the Steubenville Area Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, generating a grand total of $55,713.11 - the highest total yet - through the fundraiser idea championed years ago by now retired Edison Local School District educators Connie Crawford and ... (more)

