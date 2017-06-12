Martin music, memories shared
MUSICa SANDa SMEMORIES - Vocalist Pat Benti of Boston performed some of Dean Martin's top tunes and other favorites with the help of the Sgro Brothers of East Liverpool, who shared memories of opening for Martin at the Moulin Rouge in Hollywood in the 1950s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jun 10
|EAgertoplease
|97
|Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15)
|May 25
|xinyuxingyuan
|2
|Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!!
|May 25
|beachbound
|1
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|May 20
|studebaker
|54
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC