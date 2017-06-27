Janet Marie Walters

Janet Marie Walters

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Harrison News Herald

She was born July 27, 1958 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of Jean White "Mamo" Howell of Jewett and the late Cloyd "Papo" Howell. Janet was a former bank teller, mortgage broker, volleyball coach, co-owner of former Ja-Lin's Bar & Grill and Carryout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Tue Reets 104
News Pair Accused of Stealing Copper Wire (Aug '07) Sun WhistleBlower 2
Stephen Repella Jun 24 Question 1
Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15) May '17 xinyuxingyuan 2
Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!! May '17 beachbound 1
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) May '17 studebaker 54
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC