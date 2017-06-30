Babies exposed to opioids in utero may experience withdrawal symptoms ...
Among the troubling developments of the nation's opioid crisis: a large number of babies born prenatally exposed to opioids. On a recent reporting trip , we visited Trinity Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio, where according to the acting CEO, 1 in 5 babies are born with prenatal opioid exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jun 27
|Reets
|104
|Pair Accused of Stealing Copper Wire (Aug '07)
|Jun 25
|WhistleBlower
|2
|Stephen Repella
|Jun 24
|Question
|1
|Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15)
|May '17
|xinyuxingyuan
|2
|Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!!
|May '17
|beachbound
|1
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|May '17
|studebaker
|54
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC