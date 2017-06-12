After Delay, Belleview Pool Opens Tod...

After Delay, Belleview Pool Opens Today in Steubenville

Photo by Dave Gossett Steubenville Recreation Director Lori Fetherolf checks out the Belleview Pool Friday afternoon after the pool passed the Jefferson County Health Department inspection earlier in the day. The pool will open for the summer season at noon today.

