After Decline Of Steel And Coal, Ohio Fears Health Care Jobs Are Next
"Ten years ago, we had steel. Ten years ago, we had coal. Ten years ago, we had plentiful jobs," says Mike McGlumphy, who runs the job center in Steubenville, Ohio, the Jefferson County seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jun 27
|Reets
|104
|Pair Accused of Stealing Copper Wire (Aug '07)
|Jun 25
|WhistleBlower
|2
|Stephen Repella
|Jun 24
|Question
|1
|Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15)
|May '17
|xinyuxingyuan
|2
|Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!!
|May '17
|beachbound
|1
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|May '17
|studebaker
|54
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC