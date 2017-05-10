Woman Is Found Dead In Jefferson Coun...

Woman Is Found Dead In Jefferson County Jail Cell

Monday May 8 Read more: The Intelligencer

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said today Valerie Williams had been arrested one week ago by city police on traffic violations, drug charges and bench warrant charges and transported to the county jail. According to Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty, Williams had been charged by police with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a drug abuse instrument, two counts of possession of drugs as well as operating a defective motor vehicle and driving under a suspended license.

