Three People Overdose While Driving in Steubenville
Steubenville police responded to three incidents Tuesday and Wednesday in which drivers were allegedly under the influence of drugs behind the wheel. All three cases involved Ambulance Service Inc. paramedics administering Narcan to reverse the effects of the drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|May 31
|Hung male
|93
|Roll Rapist Roll (Dec '15)
|May 25
|xinyuxingyuan
|2
|Something's VERY wrong HERE !!!!
|May 25
|beachbound
|1
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|May 20
|studebaker
|54
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC