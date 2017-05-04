Steubenville man sentenced to 10 years in drug bust
Chad A. Hunt Jr., 25, of Steubenville was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on Tuesday by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller after Hunt pleaded guilty in a drug bust involving a large amount of cocaine.
