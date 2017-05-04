Steubenville Considers Suit Settlement

Steubenville Considers Suit Settlement

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Intelligencer

Steubenville City Council members are expected to consider an ordinance next week to settle a lawsuit filed in February against the Jefferson Health Plan. The legislation was introduced Tuesday after an executive session requested by Interim Law Director Costa Mastros to discuss pending litigation and the possible sale or lease of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Fri mR interested 81
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Apr 12 Bobby8514 53
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 73
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
meet (Oct '16) Jan '17 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC