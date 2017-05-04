Steubenville Considers Suit Settlement
Steubenville City Council members are expected to consider an ordinance next week to settle a lawsuit filed in February against the Jefferson Health Plan. The legislation was introduced Tuesday after an executive session requested by Interim Law Director Costa Mastros to discuss pending litigation and the possible sale or lease of property.
