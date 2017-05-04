Randall Alan Walker, 54 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio formerly of Bloomingdale, Ohio joined his father on April 17. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on March 27, 1962 to Loren "Rex" Walker and Linda Walker. He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Lynne Walker , his mother and step-father, Linda and Ronald "Ed" Dalton; sisters, Pamela McFarland Gibson, Kelley Fulton; step-brothers, Ronald "Ed" Dalton, Gary Dalton, step-sister Patricia Dalton-Turos, sister-in-law Dorrinne Dalton and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.