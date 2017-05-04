OVI Checkpoint Scheduled For Tonight
The Ohio State Patrol, in conjunction with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Police Department and the Steubenville Police Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight from 6 pm until 8 pm on Main Street in Wintersville and 9 pm until 11 pm on State Route 7 in Steubenville. If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other arrangements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Looking
|80
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Apr 12
|Bobby8514
|53
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|meet (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC