OVI Checkpoint Scheduled For Tonight

OVI Checkpoint Scheduled For Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Harrison News Herald

The Ohio State Patrol, in conjunction with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wintersville Police Department and the Steubenville Police Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight from 6 pm until 8 pm on Main Street in Wintersville and 9 pm until 11 pm on State Route 7 in Steubenville. If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Thu Looking 80
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Apr 12 Bobby8514 53
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 73
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
meet (Oct '16) Jan '17 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC