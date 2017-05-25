KDKA's Julie Grant will address CCHS ...

KDKA's Julie Grant will address CCHS graduates

Tuesday May 23

Julie Grant, a 1999 graduate of Catholic Central High School will be the keynote speaker at the high school's commencement exercises set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Franciscan University of Steubenville's Finnegan Fieldhouse.

