Grant will go toward overlook improve...

Grant will go toward overlook improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Review

An overlook in Chester will get some much-needed work as Chester City Council approved the usage of a grant the city received. During Monday's meeting, council unanimously approved a motion to accept the terms and conditions of a grant that was presented to the city from the Pugliese Foundation, named in honor of Charles and Thelma Pugliese, of Wintersville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Tue Cock for wife or gf 87
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Apr '17 Bobby8514 53
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 73
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
meet (Oct '16) Jan '17 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at May 18 at 4:07PM EDT

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC