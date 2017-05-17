Grant will go toward overlook improvements
An overlook in Chester will get some much-needed work as Chester City Council approved the usage of a grant the city received. During Monday's meeting, council unanimously approved a motion to accept the terms and conditions of a grant that was presented to the city from the Pugliese Foundation, named in honor of Charles and Thelma Pugliese, of Wintersville.
