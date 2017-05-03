Fossil Free CU sit-in continues amid meetings with chancellor, supporters
Chancellor Phil DiStefano met with students belonging to Fossil Free CU to discuss the possibility of the University of Colorado's divestment from the fossil fuel industry. The group presented a letter, co-written with Regent Linda Shoemaker, asking the administration to acknowledge the effects of climate change and the influence that fossil fuels have on it.
