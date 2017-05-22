Changing lives

Changing lives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Catholic Voice

Steubenville Life Teen conferences bring out the superlatives in youth ministers' conversations. "They're phenomenal," said Patti Collyer, coordinator of faith formation for children and youth for the Diocese of Oakland, who has been to some of the conferences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Thu HotRiverWife 88
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Apr '17 Bobby8514 53
Places to go Mar '17 Jjj 1
the music thread (Jan '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 73
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb '17 They cannot kill ... 1
meet (Oct '16) Jan '17 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC