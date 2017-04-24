Olympus Digital Camera

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Herald Star Online

Franciscan University of Steubenville introduction to environmental science and ecology students worked Saturday with Boy Scouts from Troop 401 to collect 10 bags of trash, 14 tires and a shopping cart from the Beatty Park stream area.

Read more at Herald Star Online.

