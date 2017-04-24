Olympus Digital Camera
Franciscan University of Steubenville introduction to environmental science and ecology students worked Saturday with Boy Scouts from Troop 401 to collect 10 bags of trash, 14 tires and a shopping cart from the Beatty Park stream area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Apr 20
|larry roadhouse
|79
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Apr 12
|Bobby8514
|53
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|meet (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC