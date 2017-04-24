Miraculous conversion: Priest to speak at Holy Rosary Parish Tuesday
There were no drugs, no distractions from music or wild parties and no parents at home to tell him what to do. It was late and his heart began racing as the familiar darkness enveloped his mind and heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Apr 20
|larry roadhouse
|79
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Apr 12
|Bobby8514
|53
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|meet (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC