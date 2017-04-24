Man charged in Oct. 18 shooting in Steubenville gets 30 months in prison
Jermaine Crawford, 19, of 103 Cunningham Lane was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Monday by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller after Crawford pleaded guilty to an amended indictment in connection with an Oct. 18 shooting.
