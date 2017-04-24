Doctor killed in chemical attack was dedicated to easing suffering of fellow Syrians
A barrel bomb crashed into the entrance of the rebel-held Syrian hospital, inundating the poorly ventilated, bustling medical facility with a poisonous gas that reeked of chlorine. The toxic mixture penetrated all the way down to the basement-level operating rooms, where orthopedic surgeon Ali Darwish was in the middle of surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Apr 20
|larry roadhouse
|79
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Apr 12
|Bobby8514
|53
|Places to go
|Mar '17
|Jjj
|1
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|73
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb '17
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|meet (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC