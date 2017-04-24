Deric Lostutter, 'KYAnonymous' hacker, incarcerated early for violating court-imposed conditions
A convicted computer hacker was taken into federal custody nearly two months earlier than expected Thursday after a judge determined he violated the conditions of his post-sentencing release with an online photo of him giving the middle finger. Deric Lostutter , 29, was remanded to U.S. marshals during a hearing in federal court Thursday after U.S. District Judge Danny Reeve found the convicted computer hacker had violated a condition of release that prohibited him from directly or indirectly accessing the internet, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported .
