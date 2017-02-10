Trust blocks takeover of home
The Jefferson County commissioners on Thursday were advised to seek a court ruling about whether juvenile court could take over the management of the McCollough Children's Home and expand services to juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Fri
|Pghcpl
|66
|meet
|Jan '17
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|vandals (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC