Religious freedom can be restored
In its most recent "Two Minutes Hate" on President Trump , The Nation magazine's hyperbolic headline warned, "Leaked Draft of Trump 's Religious Freedom Order Reveals Sweeping Plans to Legalize Discrimination." Claiming that if signed, the president's order "would create wholesale exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious objections to same sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion and trans identity, The Nation predicts that the order would "exceed the authority of executive branch," and "risk violating the Establishment Clause of the first Amendment to the Constitution."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Feb 5
|Gaynearpgh
|65
|meet
|Jan 11
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|vandals (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC