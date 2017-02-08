Religious freedom can be restored

In its most recent "Two Minutes Hate" on President Trump , The Nation magazine's hyperbolic headline warned, "Leaked Draft of Trump 's Religious Freedom Order Reveals Sweeping Plans to Legalize Discrimination." Claiming that if signed, the president's order "would create wholesale exemptions for people and organizations who claim religious objections to same sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion and trans identity, The Nation predicts that the order would "exceed the authority of executive branch," and "risk violating the Establishment Clause of the first Amendment to the Constitution."

