Ohio should keep a good thing going
Long after Gov. John Kasich leaves Ohio's highest elected executive office, we hope a tradition he started in Steubenville in 2012 will continue: The taking of the State of the State Address on the road. Kasich started this custom in 2012 at Steubenville High School.
