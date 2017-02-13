Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky. Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus.
