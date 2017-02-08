Lisbon mock trial team advances to regionals
Pictured are members of the Lisbon Blue Mock Trial team, Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Weikart, Katie Chludzinski, Lindsey Chludzinski, Spencer Crosser, Eva DeRuyter, Julie Muntean, Aliyah Leyman, Olivia Wagner, David Toot, Jake Liberati, advisor Ron Witman and Judge Mary DeGenaro. LISBON- The Lisbon Blue Mock Trial team defeated Harrison Central and Steubenville in the Ohio Mock Trial District competition.
