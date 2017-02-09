cop swear in 4c color BW
Joel-Michael Recznik was sworn in Thursday as a patrolman with the Steubenville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Pghcpl
|66
|meet
|Jan 11
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|vandals (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC