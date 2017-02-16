BRIEF-IBEW Decertified at Sinclair Station, WTOV, in Steubenville, Ohio

* Pharmstandard International S.A. reports a 5.88 percent passive stake in Protagonist Therapeutics inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kpBWVF] Further company coverage: Feb 13 The California Public Employees' Retirement System announced on Monday that it had a lower return of about $900 million since September, when the fund reduced risk from the portfolio by selling some equities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.