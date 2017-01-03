US Marshals task forces arrest Ohio man wanted in 2 slayings

Law enforcement officials say a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her boyfriend has been arrested in southeast Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service issued a statement Saturday that says 25-year-old David Calhoun was wanted for the fatal shooting Nov. 30 of 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders and 32-year-old Sara Marsh in Ravenna Township, about 45 miles south of Cleveland.

