Turk named Edison's teacher of the - ...

Turk named Edison's teacher of the - Smonth

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Review

Turk graduated from Edison South High School in 1991, before continuing her education at Kent State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1996. She would leave the Ohio Valley in 1998 to being her teaching career in North Carolina at Pinecrest High School, but returned to the Edison Local School District in 2003 to teach English/Language Arts at Stanton Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Jan 13 john01 63
meet Jan 11 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
News America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15) Oct '16 Mike 2
Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13) Oct '16 Sick 21
vandals (Jul '16) Oct '16 Bloomp 2
News Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11) Oct '16 Justbereal 6
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC