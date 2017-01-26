Theft from Vocellia s Pizza of Steubenville tops Jefferson County sentencings
A man who stole money from a pizza shop while employed there pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was placed on five years of probation by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Edwin Keener, 46, of 224 Overlook Drive, Wintersville, admitted to taking $10,000 over a three-year period from Vocelli's Pizza of Steubenville.
