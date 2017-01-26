Theft from Vocellia s Pizza of Steube...

Theft from Vocellia s Pizza of Steubenville tops Jefferson County sentencings

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Herald Star Online

A man who stole money from a pizza shop while employed there pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was placed on five years of probation by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Edwin Keener, 46, of 224 Overlook Drive, Wintersville, admitted to taking $10,000 over a three-year period from Vocelli's Pizza of Steubenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Jan 13 john01 63
meet Jan 11 John01 3
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Dec '16 IvankaDaddysPokkk... 10
News America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15) Oct '16 Mike 2
Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13) Oct '16 Sick 21
vandals (Jul '16) Oct '16 Bloomp 2
News Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11) Oct '16 Justbereal 6
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC