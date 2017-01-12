Steubenville, Ohio Valley Community Remembers The Rev. Michael Scanlan
The Rev. Michael Scanlan, TOR, the man credited with saving the College of Steubenville, is being remembered for keeping peace in the community during a racially divisive time in the Ohio Valley and for his very competitive nature on the tennis courts.
