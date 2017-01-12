Steubenville, Ohio Valley Community R...

Steubenville, Ohio Valley Community Remembers The Rev. Michael Scanlan

Monday Jan 9

The Rev. Michael Scanlan, TOR, the man credited with saving the College of Steubenville, is being remembered for keeping peace in the community during a racially divisive time in the Ohio Valley and for his very competitive nature on the tennis courts.

Steubenville, OH

