Steubenville Mayor Domenick Mucci Won't Seek Seat

Six-term Steubenville Mayor Domenick Mucci announced he will not seek re-election this year, ending 36 years in public office. But while discussing his accomplishments and hopes for the future of his hometown, Mucci raised the possibility of a future return to public service.

