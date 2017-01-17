Steubenville Mayor Domenick Mucci Won't Seek Seat
Six-term Steubenville Mayor Domenick Mucci announced he will not seek re-election this year, ending 36 years in public office. But while discussing his accomplishments and hopes for the future of his hometown, Mucci raised the possibility of a future return to public service.
