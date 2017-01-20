Ravenna Twp triple murder suspect caught, arrested Read Story WKYC Staff

Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak and the U.S. Marshals say that the suspect wanted in the November 30 murder of Sarah Marsh, her unborn child and Leshaun Sanders has been caught and arrested. He was wanted for the murder of Marsh, 32; her unborn child, and Sanders, 33, that occurred on November 30, 2016 inside a Henderson Road home in Ravenna Township, in Portage County.

