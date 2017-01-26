Ohio - SRiver Bridge Efforts Underway in Brooke, Jefferson Counties
The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission recently received updates on its top two transportation projects: the construction of a new Ohio River bridge and improvements to the intersection of Ohio 7 and University Boulevard in Steubenville. Gus Suwaid, West Virginia Division of Highways district engineer, said crews will be taking core samples at various sites along W.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|john01
|63
|meet
|Jan 11
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|vandals (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC