Let's sing again
JOINa STHEM - A movement is afoot to continue the tradition of the former Steubenville Civic Choral Society as plans are in place for the first rehearsal session of the new Ohio Valley Chorale set for 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Wintersville United Methodist Church, 702 Main St., Wintersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Jan 13
|john01
|63
|meet
|Jan 11
|John01
|3
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|vandals (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC