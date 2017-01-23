Area planners back Third Street impou...

Area planners back Third Street impoundment lot

Steubenville's planning and zoning commission listened to arguments for and against the rezoning of property at 243 S. Third St. and finally supported plans to create an inside impoundment lot for cars seized by City Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

