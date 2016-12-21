US Church leaders, in joint statement, urge officials to reject coercive measures on gender identity

Prominent American Catholic educators have joined with other Christian leaders in a joint statement calling upon political officials to reject pressure to apply gender-identity ideology to anti-discrimination laws, in violation of the religious freedom of Church institutions. The joint statement emphasizes the threat to religious freedom posed by policies that enforce gender identity, saying that such policies: ... empower the government to use the force of law to silence or punish Americans who seek to exercise their God-given liberty to peacefully live and work consistent with their convictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.