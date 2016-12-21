TEAM helps Urban Mission
The TEAM Automotive Group in Steubenville presented a $700 check Wednesday to Urban Mission Ministries Inc. The donation includes funds raised through the dealership from the Christmas children's fund and dress down Fridays.
