Steubenville Council considers '17 budget
City Council is prepared to consider a 2017 budget that will eliminate the full-time recreation director position, lay off three firefighters and fund the city health department six months at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|IvankaDaddysPokkk...
|10
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Oct '16
|Mskup78
|61
|vandals
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|monkeybrain
|52
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC