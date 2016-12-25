Sister M. Alonzo Gozdowski, 1923-2016: Educator taught high school business
Sister M. Alonzo Gozdowski, a schoolteacher for nearly 40 years who later had office duties at Cardinal Stritch High School and Lourdes University, died Thursday in Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, where she had lived since 2007. She was 93. She had Alzheimer's disease, said Sister Serra Minier, a close friend who had taught with her at the grade-school level.
