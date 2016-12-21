Pay attention in work zone
While we question the decision to begin a lane-restrictive construction project during the darkest days of the year on one of the busiest highways in the area, we recognize the work has begun and we're going to have to live with the consequences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Steubenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Nov 23
|AmericanWoman
|9
|America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|Mike
|2
|Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick
|21
|Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13)
|Oct '16
|Mskup78
|61
|vandals
|Oct '16
|Bloomp
|2
|Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Justbereal
|6
|wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|monkeybrain
|52
Find what you want!
Search Steubenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC