New life for Mingo Junction's zombie steel mill?
President-elect Donald Trump's promise to make American Steel great again resonates in communities like Mingo Junction, an Ohio steel town along the industrially battered Ohio River. The latest resurrection of Mingo Junction's mill, located about five miles south of Steubenville, is being greeted with the reflexive optimism local officials exude whenever the latest steel industry Lazarus is about to rise from the dead.
