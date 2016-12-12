New life for Mingo Junction's zombie ...

New life for Mingo Junction's zombie steel mill?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Post-gazette.com

President-elect Donald Trump's promise to make American Steel great again resonates in communities like Mingo Junction, an Ohio steel town along the industrially battered Ohio River. The latest resurrection of Mingo Junction's mill, located about five miles south of Steubenville, is being greeted with the reflexive optimism local officials exude whenever the latest steel industry Lazarus is about to rise from the dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Steubenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Nov 23 AmericanWoman 9
News America Has a Rape Problem - and Kate Harding W... (Sep '15) Oct '16 Mike 2
Fred Abdalla mafia crime family connections (Mar '13) Oct '16 Sick 21
Review: Pastime Arcade (Jan '13) Oct '16 Mskup78 61
vandals Oct '16 Bloomp 2
News Steubenville Baby Sitter Charged With Child End... (May '11) Oct '16 Justbereal 6
wildfire motors beware of this company (Oct '13) Oct '16 monkeybrain 52
See all Steubenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Steubenville Forum Now

Steubenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Steubenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Steubenville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC